United States: Coronavirus: President Trump Signs Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021; Summary Of The Tax Provisions - Proskauer Rose LLP

Kamala Harris and Husband Doug Emhoff Receive COVID-19 Vaccine



Kamala Harris and Husband Doug Emhoff Receive COVID-19 Vaccine. They were administered their first doses of the Moderna vaccine at United Medical Center in Washington, D.C. After receiving the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:29 Published 6 hours ago

U.S. confirms COVID-19 variant in Colorado



The first known U.S. case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant was detected in Colorado on Tuesday as President-elect Joe Biden warned it could take years for most Americans to be vaccinated for.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:33 Published 15 hours ago