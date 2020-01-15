Global  

Billie Eilish: How the anti-star became a superstar

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Five years after the release of her first track "Ocean Eyes," Billie Eilish is more successful than ever. Now she's writing the title song to the latest James Bond movie. What is behind the Billie Eilish phenomenon?
Eye On Entertainment: Billie Eilish Recording James Bond 'No Time To die' Theme Song [Video]Eye On Entertainment: Billie Eilish Recording James Bond 'No Time To die' Theme Song

Billie Eilish joins the likes of Madonna and Paul McCartney as she records the latest James Bond theme song.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:55Published

Billie Eilish to Perform 'No Time to Die' Title Track, 'You' Picked Up for Another Season & Late Night Calls Out the Oscars | TH [Video]Billie Eilish to Perform 'No Time to Die' Title Track, 'You' Picked Up for Another Season & Late Night Calls Out the Oscars | TH

Billie Eilish is a Bond girl, Joe is returning for another season of Netflix's 'You' and late night hosts are calling out the Oscars. Here are the top stories you need to know from The Hollywood..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 03:18Published


Billie Eilish Is Living Her Best Life on Hawaiian Vacation

After a whirlwind year for superstar Billie Eilish, the 18-year-old songstress deserves a vacation. She took a much-needed rest with a trip to Kaua...
Billboard.com

Meghan Trainor Sings 'All About That Bass' Over Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy' (Video)

You have to hear this mashup of Meghan Trainor‘s “All About That Bass” and Billie Eilish‘s “Bad Guy.” The “All About That Bass” crooner gave the...
Just Jared Jr

