Mum of bullied boy Quaden Bayles reacts to conspiracy theory about nine-year-old's age

Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

The mother of bullied boy Quaden Bayles has been forced to react to a cruel conspiracy theory about her son's age.Yarraka Bayles shared a heartbreaking video of her nine-year-old son"in hysterics" this week after he was bullied... The mother of bullied boy Quaden Bayles has been forced to react to a cruel conspiracy theory about her son's age.Yarraka Bayles shared a heartbreaking video of her nine-year-old son"in hysterics" this week after he was bullied... 👓 View full article

