Mum of bullied boy Quaden Bayles reacts to conspiracy theory about nine-year-old's age

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Mum of bullied boy Quaden Bayles reacts to conspiracy theory about nine-year-old's ageThe mother of bullied boy Quaden Bayles has been forced to react to a cruel conspiracy theory about her son's age.Yarraka Bayles shared a heartbreaking video of her nine-year-old son"in hysterics" this week after he was bullied...
News video: Hugh Jackman supports bullied schoolboy

Hugh Jackman supports bullied schoolboy 00:27

 Hugh Jackman has sent a message of support to a nine-year-old Quaden Bayles, who is being bullied because of his dwarfism.

'I Just Hope It's Not True': North Texan With Dwarfism Reacts To Theory That 9-Year-Old Boy Faked Being Bullied [Video]'I Just Hope It's Not True': North Texan With Dwarfism Reacts To Theory That 9-Year-Old Boy Faked Being Bullied

The story of a 9-year-old Australian boy with dwarfism seen sobbing on social media because of alleged bullying is now getting criticized and called into question.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:03Published

Bullied Boy In Heartbreaking Video Receives Support From Around The World [Video]Bullied Boy In Heartbreaking Video Receives Support From Around The World

Messages of support have flooded in for nine-year-old Quaden Bayles after a video featuring the boy’s heartbreaking reaction to being bullied went viral. Mum Yarraka filmed Quaden after being bullied..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published


Bullied boy Quaden Bayles reveals names tormentors call him

Bullied boy Quaden Bayles reveals names tormentors call himThe heartbroken mother of bullied boy Quaden Bayles has shared another video of her son , listing all the cruel names he's called by his tormentors.Nine-year-old...
New Zealand Herald

Bullied Boy Quaden Bayles Getting MMA Lessons After Heartbreaking Video

A 9-year-old boy who said on a heartbreaking video that he wanted to kill himself after being bullied is getting a lift from the MMA world ... he's taken ONE...
TMZ.com

DClay49

DClay 🇦🇺 RT @newscomauHQ: Quaden Bayles’ heartbreaking story captured hearts around the world — but things have taken a sour turn forcing his mum to… 8 minutes ago

LckySvnn

Tom Native Australian article https://t.co/BWJv91fCYd 41 minutes ago

Cynical_Quokka

Cynical Quokka RT @rebekahscanlan: Quaden Bayles’ heartbreaking story captured hearts around the world — but things have taken a sour turn forcing his mum… 42 minutes ago

BellzWebster

Bellz Webster RT @MattYoung: We heard from a lot of you about this rumour - so @rebekahscanlan did some digging | https://t.co/CCrwWRTj9Y via @newscomauHQ 44 minutes ago

newscomauHQ

news.com.au Quaden Bayles’ heartbreaking story captured hearts around the world — but things have taken a sour turn forcing his… https://t.co/XdgOLQ7PEq 56 minutes ago

MattYoung

Matt Young We heard from a lot of you about this rumour - so @rebekahscanlan did some digging | https://t.co/CCrwWRTj9Y via @newscomauHQ 58 minutes ago

