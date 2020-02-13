Airline, cruise stocks pummeled on fear of spreading virus Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 23 hours ago )





Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. tumbled about 9%. American Airlines Group Inc. shed 8.5%, and Delta Air Lines Inc. and online travel agency Expedia Group Inc. fell more than 6%.



After the market closed, United Airlines said it was withdrawing its estimate issued just last month of its full-year 2020 earnings because of uncertainty around how long the virus outbreak will last. The airline stood by its first-quarter earnings estimates, saying that a drop in fuel prices and a new credit card deal will offset revenue lost because of the virus.



United, like its U.S. and international counterparts, has suspended flights to mainland China and Hong Kong. United said in a regulatory filing that there is no demand for flights to China, and that March bookings tumbled 75% for other flights across the Pacific.



United said that if the virus runs its course by mid-May and travel on trans-Pacific routes returns to normal over five months, the airline could still hit its goal of 2020 earnings between $11 and $13 per share.



Before United's news, CFRA Research lowered its investment rating on United Airlines Holdings Inc. to “hold” from “buy." The firm says United is even more dependent on international revenue than American or Delta. However, United's stock ended down a relatively modest 3.3%.



