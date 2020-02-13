Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Airline, cruise stocks pummeled on fear of spreading virus

Airline, cruise stocks pummeled on fear of spreading virus

SeattlePI.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The stocks of American Airlines and several cruise lines were among the worst performers in the Standard & Poor’s 500 index Monday, as investors fret that the new coronavirus could take hold outside China and further disrupt international travel.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. tumbled about 9%. American Airlines Group Inc. shed 8.5%, and Delta Air Lines Inc. and online travel agency Expedia Group Inc. fell more than 6%.

After the market closed, United Airlines said it was withdrawing its estimate issued just last month of its full-year 2020 earnings because of uncertainty around how long the virus outbreak will last. The airline stood by its first-quarter earnings estimates, saying that a drop in fuel prices and a new credit card deal will offset revenue lost because of the virus.

United, like its U.S. and international counterparts, has suspended flights to mainland China and Hong Kong. United said in a regulatory filing that there is no demand for flights to China, and that March bookings tumbled 75% for other flights across the Pacific.

United said that if the virus runs its course by mid-May and travel on trans-Pacific routes returns to normal over five months, the airline could still hit its goal of 2020 earnings between $11 and $13 per share.

Before United's news, CFRA Research lowered its investment rating on United Airlines Holdings Inc. to “hold” from “buy." The firm says United is even more dependent on international revenue than American or Delta. However, United's stock ended down a relatively modest 3.3%.

United investors might have been partially mollified by unrelated news that the airline extended a credit card agreement with Chase and Visa through 2029, increasing the deal’s 2020 cash contribution to the airline by an...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Japan To Allow Some Elderly To Leave Coronavirus-Ridden Cruise Liner [Video]Japan To Allow Some Elderly To Leave Coronavirus-Ridden Cruise Liner

Virus-free elderly passengers aboard the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise can begin disembarking on Feb. 13, according to the Japanese government.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:55Published

Cruise Ship to Dock in Cambodia After Being Stranded at Sea Over Coronavirus Fears [Video]Cruise Ship to Dock in Cambodia After Being Stranded at Sea Over Coronavirus Fears

The MS Westerdam has been stranded at sea since Feb. 6, when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe denied its docking in the country over fear of COVID-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Airline, cruise stocks pummeled on fear of spreading virus

Investors are fleeing from airline and cruise-line stocks as fear grows that the new virus could spread dramatically beyond China
Newsday Also reported by •SeattlePI.com

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.