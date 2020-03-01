Global  

Virus fears close down France's Louvre Museum

Newsday Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
The spreading coronavirus epidemic has shut down France's Louvre Museum
News video: Louvre museum closes over workers' coronavirus fears

Louvre museum closes over workers' coronavirus fears 01:20

 France's Louvre museum in Paris closed its doors to the public on Sunday as workers demanded more precautions against the spread of COVID-19View on euronews

Iconic Paris Louvre Museum Closes Amid Coronavirus Fears [Video]Iconic Paris Louvre Museum Closes Amid Coronavirus Fears

The Louvre art museum in Paris has survived monarchies, fire and wars.

Louvre Museum Closed, Staff Walk Over Coronavirus [Video]Louvre Museum Closed, Staff Walk Over Coronavirus

PARIS (Reuters) - Tourists and art lovers were unable to visit the Louvre in Paris on Sunday as workers staged a walkout at the world’s most-visited museum after a staff meeting about the coronavirus..

PARIS (AP) — The spreading coronavirus epidemic shut down France's Louvre Museum on Sunday, with workers who guard its trove of artworks fearful of being...
Alert: France's Louvre Museum forced to shut its doors after workers voice fears of becoming infected with coronavirus

PARIS (AP) — France's Louvre Museum forced to shut its doors after workers voice fears of becoming infected with coronavirus.
