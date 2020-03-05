Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Cruise ship hit by virus to dock in Oakland, California

Cruise ship hit by virus to dock in Oakland, California

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A cruise ship hit by the new coronavirus is headed to the port of Oakland, California, the captain told passengers, though they were destined to stay aboard the ship for at least another day.

Grand Princess Capt. John Smith, in a recording provided by passenger Laurie Miller of San Jose, told guests the ship will dock in Oakland. Princess Cruises says it's expected to arrive on Monday. The ship is carrying more than 3,500 people from 54 countries.

“An agreement has been reached to bring our ship into the port of Oakland,” he told passengers Saturday night. “After docking, we will then begin a disembarkation process specified by federal authorities that will take several days."

Smith said passengers who need medical treatment or hospitalization will go to health care facilities in California, while state residents who don’t require acute medical care “will go to a federally operated isolation facility within California for testing and isolation.”

U.S. guests from other states will be transported by the federal government to facilities in other states. Crew members will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship.

Smith said the information he was given did not include any details about what would happen to passengers from other countries.

“We are working to obtain more details overnight. ... I’m sorry I can’t provide you more details right now,” he said.

The Grand Princess had been forbidden to dock in San Francisco amid evidence that the vessel was the breeding ground for a cluster of nearly 20 cases that resulted in at least one death after a previous voyage.

Meanwhile, the U.S. death toll from the virus climbed to 19, with all but three victims in Washington state. The number of infections swelled to more than 400,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Cruise ship hit by virus to dock in Oakland, California

Cruise ship hit by virus to dock in Oakland, California 00:35

 Princess Cruises canceled one of their cruises amid coronavirus concerns.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus-Stricken Cruise Ship To Dock At Port Of Oakland [Video]Coronavirus-Stricken Cruise Ship To Dock At Port Of Oakland

Passengers on board the Grand Princess cruise ship told KPIX the captain announced the ship will dock at the Port of Oakland. Betty Yu talked with one of the thousands of passengers via Facetime.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:47Published

3,500 Passengers Remain Aboard Cruise Ship After Cancer Patient Is Evacuated [Video]3,500 Passengers Remain Aboard Cruise Ship After Cancer Patient Is Evacuated

Emergency crews evacuated a sick cancer patient aboard the cruise ship stranded off the Bay Area coast with some 3,500 passengers still on board awaiting word on the spread of the coronavirus. Betty Yu..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Thailand and Malaysia bar cruise ship over virus fears

Thailand and Malaysia have barred a cruise ship carrying about 2,000 people, including dozens of Italians, from docking due to fears about the new coronavirus,...
Bangkok Post Also reported by •SeattlePI.comRIA Nov.Mid-DayWales OnlineBBC NewsNewsdayCTV News

Cruise Ship Kept In Coronavirus Quarantine Off California Coast

A cruise ship traveling from Hawaii is being kept off the California coast until sick passengers and crew can be tested for coronavirus. A previous passenger of...
NPR Also reported by •ReutersNYTimes.comRIA Nov.Wales OnlineSeattlePI.comBBC NewsCTV News

Tweets about this

TabberBenedict

Tabber B. Benedict RT @Local4News: Joe Biden campaigning in Detroit Monday, cruise ship hit by virus to dock in California, and International Women's Day http… 15 seconds ago

izno

Steven Rawson RT @BostonGlobe: Cruise ship hit by virus to dock in Oakland, Calif. https://t.co/kftimj9dgc 1 minute ago

sonsovox

clueless Virus-hit cruise ship off California's coast will dock in Oakland @CNBC https://t.co/ZCMwwL1Qdp 2 minutes ago

LeslieMR10

Leslie M-R RT @briantylercohen: Imagine if it was your grandparents who were stranded on a fucking cruise ship with dozens of cases of a life-threaten… 2 minutes ago

CruiseNewsHeds

1stHeadlines ABC News-Travel: Virus-stricken cruise ship to dock in California . More #Cruise #news - https://t.co/O9urOzcO5D 4 minutes ago

manichars

John Manichars RT @hrtablaze: So... The cruise ship with Corona Virus patients is going to dock at the Port of Oakland. Welp, it's been real y'all. ✌🏼😂 9 minutes ago

Bookslikeme

L Jack RT @LemonSlayerUS: "Cruise ship hit by virus to dock in Oakland, California" The Port of Oakland would be surprised to be characterized as… 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.