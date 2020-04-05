Global  

Coronavirus Covid 19: SAS flight crew retrain at Swedish medical school

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus Covid 19: SAS flight crew retrain at Swedish medical schoolA group of Scandinavian Airlines flight attendants have still been reporting for duty, though this time in a different shade of blue.In Sweden, suspended SAS cabin crew are swapping uniforms for surgical scrubs as they retrain to...
