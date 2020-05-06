Global  

Royals share heartwarming messages to celebrate Archie's first birthday

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Royals share heartwarming messages to celebrate Archie's first birthdayThe royals have today sent their best wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan's child Archie on his first birthday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to the Kensington Royal Instagram page to share a message with their nephew."Wishing...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's first year

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's first year 01:51

 Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, celebrates his first birthday on May 6. He is the son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and arrived in 2019, weighing 7lb 3oz. He is the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s eighth great-grandchild, and seventh in line to the throne. Here, we look at his first year full of...

