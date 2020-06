dode RT @amoebamusic: Rest In Peace Bonnie Pointer. The GRAMMY-winning singer, songwriter & founding member of The Pointer Sisters has died at a… 9 seconds ago Squirrel_MA RT @abc7newsbayarea: Bonnie Pointer, a Grammy-winning founding member of the Pointer Sisters, has died at age 69, according to her publicis… 16 seconds ago nikky🇨🇦🇺🇲🌊 RT @CBSNews: Bonnie Pointer, founding member of the Pointer Sisters, has died at age 69 https://t.co/Rp3az5Dxhl 35 seconds ago Terri MacMillan RT @sfchronicle: Patricia (Bonnie) Pointer, a soaring vocalist who learned to sing at her father’s Oakland church and rose to fame as a fou… 1 minute ago Ross Blumenfeld RT @MagicJohnson: RIP to the remarkable and incredibly talented Bonnie Pointer, Grammy-winning founding member of The Pointer Sisters. Cook… 2 minutes ago Rebel_Alliance RT @foxsoultv: Bonnie Pointer, Founding Member of the Pointer Sisters, passed away from cardiac arrest at, 69. Our hearts go out to her fam… 2 minutes ago Proud Nurses RT @Sylhet_Tweets: Bonnie Pointer, founding member of the Pointer Sisters, has died at age 69 Visit :👉 https://t.co/5t8KQO8L5b (CBS) 2 minutes ago