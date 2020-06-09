Global  

Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods' revisits African-American history

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Whether with "Do The Right Thing" or his upcoming Netflix release, Spike Lee's works offer essential snapshots of race relations. DW discussed US history with the filmmaker, going from George Washington to George Floyd.
News video: Spike Lee warns of world peril if Trump is re-elected
News video: Spike Lee warns of world peril if Trump is re-elected

Spike Lee warns of world peril if Trump is re-elected 01:13

 Spike Lee warns of world peril if Trump is re-elected The US leader is currently performing poorly in polls, but the filmmaker doesn't think that means he'll definitely lose in November's election but warned it will spell disaster around the globe if he stays in office. He told the new issue of GQ...

