Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods' revisits African-American history
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () Whether with "Do The Right Thing" or his upcoming Netflix release, Spike Lee's works offer essential snapshots of race relations. DW discussed US history with the filmmaker, going from George Washington to George Floyd.
Spike Lee warns of world peril if Trump is re-elected The US leader is currently performing poorly in polls, but the filmmaker doesn't think that means he'll definitely lose in November's election but warned it will spell disaster around the globe if he stays in office. He told the new issue of GQ...