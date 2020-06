EU finalizing virus ‘safe list’; U.S. unlikely to make the cut Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is edging toward finalizing a list of countries whose citizens will be allowed to enter Europe again in coming days, with Americans almost certain to be excluded in the short term due to the number of U.S. coronavirus cases. Spain’s foreign minister said that the list could contain 15 […] 👓 View full article