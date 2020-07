Related videos from verified sources Florida's budget now more than a billion below expected revenue due to COVID-19



More bad news for Florida's budget. New numbers out Friday showed COVID's economic shutdown cost the state more than a billion in expected revenue to date. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:50 Published 5 days ago Meghan Markle's wedding dress designer reflects on the second anniversary.



Designer Claire Waight Keller was responsible for the wedding dress that Meghan Markle wore and she's opened up on her emotions that day. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:45 Published on May 22, 2020 Happy 2nd Wedding Anniversary to Prince Harry and Meghan!



We can't quite believe it's two years to the day since Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle. The pair tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19th 2018. Report by.. Credit: ODN Duration: 02:14 Published on May 19, 2020

Tweets about this