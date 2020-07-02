Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Asia Today: India's virus cases surpass 600,000, curve rises

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
NEW DELHI (AP) — India's number of coronavirus cases passed 600,000 on Thursday with the nation's infection curve rising and its testing capacity being increased.

The 19,148 new cases reported in the past 24 hours raised the national total to 604,641, with nearly 100,000 of them in the past four days.

A total of 17,834 people have died so far due to the virus, according to India’s Health Ministry.

More than 60% of the cases are in the worst-hit Maharashtra state, Tamil Nadu state, and the capital territory of New Delhi.

However, the western beach of state of Goa, a popular backpacking destination, opened for tourism on Thursday with the state government allowing 250 hotels to reopen after more than three months. Tourists will either have to carry COVID-19 negative certificates or get tested on arrival.

The state has reported 1,387 positive cases with four deaths.

Many industries and businesses have reopened since the country eased its strict lockdown in early June, and Indians have cautiously returned to the streets. Schools, colleges and movie theaters remain shuttered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a live address Tuesday that the death rate is under control but the country is at a “critical juncture.” He urged more stringent enforcement of distancing and other health guidelines.

The Health Ministry said testing has been ramped up to more than 200,000 every day, with 8.8 million test conducted so far. The recovery rate is 59.43%.

In other developments around the Asia-Pacific region:

— A coronavirus outbreak in Australia’s second-largest city continued to grow, and the Northern Territory detected its first case in three months. The man from the Northern Territory had traveled overseas and stayed in the virus hot spot of Melbourne recently. The...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Equity indices edge lower as virus cases mount, Coal India top loser

Equity indices edge lower as virus cases mount, Coal India top loser 01:14

 Equity benchmark indices traded with a bearish bias on Monday amid jittery global cues as coronavirus cases continue to surge across several countries including India. Selling pressure aggravated for realty, PSU banks and metal stocks as investors drove funds to safer assets with flickering hopes of...

Related videos from verified sources

Shops sealed for disregarding social distancing guidelines after number of COVID-19 cases rises in southern India [Video]

Shops sealed for disregarding social distancing guidelines after number of COVID-19 cases rises in southern India

With a surge in COVID-19 cases since the lockdown terminated, law enforcement officials in Bengaluru, southern India, have started shutting down shops that do not follow social distancing..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:41Published
COVID-19: Positive cases to cross 5.5 lakh mark in India [Video]

COVID-19: Positive cases to cross 5.5 lakh mark in India

COVID-19 cases continue to speed up in the country. In the last 24 hours 19,459 people tested positive for novel coronavirus and 380 people lost the battle in the fight against the virus. Positive..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published
COVID-19: India crosses 5 lakh mark, reports highest single day spike [Video]

COVID-19: India crosses 5 lakh mark, reports highest single day spike

India crossed the 5 lakh mark as COVID-19 cases continue to increase. The country reported highest single day spike of 18552 COVID-19 cases followed by 384 deaths in the last 24 hours. Positive cases..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Asia Today: India's virus cases, deaths surge again

 NEW DELHI (AP) — India on Tuesday reported more than 18,000 new virus cases and 400 deaths after an Indian company said it would start clinical trials of a...
SeattlePI.com

Asia Today: India’s virus cases, deaths surge again

 NEW DELHI (AP) — India on Tuesday reported more than 18,000 new virus cases and 400 deaths after an Indian company said it would start clinical trials of a...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

ejgarcia93

EJ News Asia Today: India's virus cases surpass 600,000, curve rises (from @AP) https://t.co/ONQ3jlTjA3 2 minutes ago

FB58247067

F B Asia Today: India's virus cases surpass 600,000, curve rises (from @AP) https://t.co/edxQzClUuz 5 minutes ago

ecoderre

Gene Coderre Asia Today: India's virus cases surpass 600,000, curve rises https://t.co/QxBlWJzVqg 16 minutes ago

ArvertaB

@ArvertaB "I CAN'T BREATHE" #NoJusticeNoPeace Asia Today: India's virus cases surpass 600,000, curve rises https://t.co/keEHlNf90C 28 minutes ago

Aleins19051201

Aleins19051201 Asia Today: India's virus cases surpass 600,000, curve rises (from @AP) https://t.co/ngYEJuQO8x 32 minutes ago

quantum1021

量子猫 Asia Today: India's virus cases surpass 600,000, curve rises (from @AP) https://t.co/XGECRJw8yn 32 minutes ago

EvansDonnell

Evans Donnell Asia Today: India's virus cases surpass 600,000, curve rises (from @AP) https://t.co/bs65qbJV1j 49 minutes ago

SergioMcGee4

Sergio McGee Asia Today: India's virus cases surpass 600,000, curve rises (from @AP) https://t.co/v3sXvEgUsF 49 minutes ago