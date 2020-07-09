Lady Antebellum files lawsuit against singer Lady A over name change
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () The country group formerly known as Lady Antebellum, which recently changed its name over its ties to slavery, has filed a lawsuit against a Black singer who has performed as Lady A for years.
