William J Grant Singer with same name as Lady A, previously Lady Antebellum, says she won't be 'erased' by country band's lawsuit… https://t.co/78LOOmDtOd 5 minutes ago Doveish "Singer with same name as Lady A, previously Lady Antebellum, says she won't be 'erased' by country band's lawsuit"… https://t.co/ZZQHIWLsNa 9 minutes ago Erik Rush Reverse virtue signaling..? https://t.co/s8zv39h9Vo 41 minutes ago Eyewitness News Country band Lady A sues singer with same name https://t.co/mps6OpI1Yd 2 hours ago Kay ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @DollArntzen: So sick of this cancel culture. So it looks like I am shelving another band I enjoyed.The irony of it all is that a Africa… 2 hours ago Mary Campbell RT @WOWT6News: The group announced the name change last month, saying they were regretful for not taking into consideration the word antebe… 3 hours ago 🌟 RT @NBCNews: The band Lady A — formerly Lady Antebellum — has filed a lawsuit against a Black woman who has performed with the name Lady A… 3 hours ago Luisa-Christie 💙 I’m a bit late with this, but I’m flummoxed reading more about how the band formerly known as Lady Antebellum, have… https://t.co/604G0jqf6y 3 hours ago