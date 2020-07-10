Global  
 

Singer with same name as Lady A, previously Lady Antebellum, says she won't be 'erased' by country band's lawsuit

FOXNews.com Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Anita “Lady A” White is speaking out again after the band formerly known as Lady Antebellum announced they’re suing her for use of the name she’s performed under since 1987.
 Country band Lady A is now suing Atlanta singer Anita White who has performed as Lady A for a number of years. The group filed the suit after negotiations with White broke down.

