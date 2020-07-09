Lady Antebellum Sues Black Blues Singer ‘Lady A,’ Who Has Been Using Name for 20 Years

Global  

Lady Antebellum Sues Black Blues Singer ‘Lady A,’ Who Has Been Using Name for 20 YearsCountry group Lady Antebellum, who changed their name to "Lady A" last month to avoid associations with the Antebellum Era, is now suing Black blues singer Anita White over who owns the trademark, despite the fact that she has been going by that same name for 20 years, Billboard reported.
