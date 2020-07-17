Prince Andrew's 'problems' likely reason behind Beatrice's secret wedding
Friday, 17 July 2020 () Prince Andrew walked his daughter Beatrice down the aisle in the first "secret" wedding ceremony the royal family has held for 235 years.The disgraced royal gave his daughter away in a private ceremony, avoiding a public appearance,...
There were wedding bells for Princess Beatrice. CNN reports that the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, got married on Friday, in a secret Windsor Castle wedding. Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a wealthy real estate developer, who is head of a company called Banda...
The Queen’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice has married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during a secret ceremony in front of the Queen and close family, Buckingham Palace confirmed.Beatrice and..
