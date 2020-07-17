Global  
 

Prince Andrew's 'problems' likely reason behind Beatrice's secret wedding

New Zealand Herald Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Prince Andrew walked his daughter Beatrice down the aisle in the first "secret" wedding ceremony the royal family has held for 235 years.The disgraced royal gave his daughter away in a private ceremony, avoiding a public appearance,...
Video credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Princess Beatrice Married In Secret Windsor Castle Wedding

Princess Beatrice Married In Secret Windsor Castle Wedding 00:45

 There were wedding bells for Princess Beatrice. CNN reports that the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, got married on Friday, in a secret Windsor Castle wedding. Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a wealthy real estate developer, who is head of a company called Banda...

