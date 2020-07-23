The Latest: Emirates will cover COVID-19 medical bills Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Long-haul carrier Emirates now says it will cover the costs of passengers’ coronavirus-related medical expenses in an effort to encourage more travelers to fly on the airline.



In a statement Thursday, Emirates said passengers can claim medical expenses of up to 150,000 euros and quarantine costs of 100 euros per day for 14 days if they are diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.



Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the chairman and CEO of the government-owned airline, said: “We know people are yearning to fly as borders around the world gradually reopen, but they are seeking flexibility and assurances should something unforeseen happen during their travel.”



The airline said the coverage is good for passengers flying until Oct. 30.



HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:



— In struggle against pandemic, populist leaders fare poorly



— US labs buckle amid testing surge; world virus cases top 15M



— ‘Just got to suck it up:’ Masks mandatory in Australian city



— For as long as Mexicans have gone north to find work, money has gone in the opposite direction. Remittances from expatriates have been the life blood of many Mexican villages. But these days, fear accompanies the money that crosses the border.



— Senate Republicans and the White House have reached tentative agreement for more testing funds in the next COVID-19 relief package.



— The small, neighboring sheikhdoms of Bahrain and Qatar have the world’s highest per capita rates of coronavirus infections. In the two Mideast countries, COVID-19 epidemics initially swept undetected through camps housing healthy and young foreign... 👓 View full article

