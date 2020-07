The juicy detail deleted from Meghan's Wikipedia before announcement Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Wikipedia entry for Meghan Markle was altered days before her relationship with Prince Harry was made public to remove a television quiz-show appearance and alter her occupation from model to humanitarian.A reference to her... The Wikipedia entry for Meghan Markle was altered days before her relationship with Prince Harry was made public to remove a television quiz-show appearance and alter her occupation from model to humanitarian.A reference to her... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this