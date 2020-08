How Meghan Markle tried to 'break the ice' with Kate Middleton Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Meghan Markle gave Kate Middleton a Smythson notebook when they first met to "break the ice", a new biography has revealed.Finding Freedom, set to be released next week, reveals that the Duchess of Cambridge loved the gift from... Meghan Markle gave Kate Middleton a Smythson notebook when they first met to "break the ice", a new biography has revealed.Finding Freedom, set to be released next week, reveals that the Duchess of Cambridge loved the gift from... 👓 View full article