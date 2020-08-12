Global  
 

3 dead, 6 in hospital after train derails in Scotland

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Three people were killed and six others injured Wednesday when a passenger train derailed in northeast Scotland after heavy rain and flooding hit the area.

The train driver was believed to be among the dead, British Transport Police said. The Rail, Maritime and Transport union said that the train conductor was also believed killed. Formal identification has yet to take place. Six people were hospitalized, but their injuries are not considered serious.

Images from the scene show that several cars of the four-carriage train had left the tracks and one had tumbled down an embankment. Smoke was seen billowing from the wreck. Air ambulances and coast guard helicopters came and went as the rescue operation unfolded.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a police investigation aims to find out what caused the derailment and ensure “nothing like this happens again.”

“As I understand there was about a month’s worth of rainfall in a very short period which undoubtedly aggravated the problem there,” he added.

Torrential rain had caused flooding and travel disruptions in Scotland, and on Wednesday morning Network Rail Scotland tweeted warnings of a landslip affecting services in the area.

It was not clear how many people were on the train, an early morning ScotRail service from Aberdeen to Glasgow.

British Transport Police chief superintendent Eddie Wylie said the derailed train was not a busy service, “and from (closed circuit television) inquiries and witness statements we believe all passengers have been accounted for.”

“However, once the area has been made safe, then a full and thorough search will be conducted, which is likely to take some time," he said.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described the derailment as a “major″ incident...
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Three Dead After Train and Derails in Scotland

Three Dead After Train and Derails in Scotland 01:24

 At least three people have died after a train derailed in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. It's thought the train hit a landslide after heavy rain caused flooding and travel disruption. Report by Dessentjacksonl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at...

