CBI to quiz Cooper hospital doctors over Sushant Singh Rajput's post mortem report, prepare crucial list of questions

Zee News Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
The Crime Branch of Investigation (CBI) has begun the investigation in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death case. Today, the officials are expected to quiz the doctors at Cooper Hospital where late actor's post mortem was conducted. 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sushant Death case: CBI team investigates at Waterstone Hotel

Sushant Death case: CBI team investigates at Waterstone Hotel 01:01

 Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team carried out probe at Waterstone Hotel in Sushant Singh Rajput death case on August 24. Actor's friend Siddharth Pithani arrived at DRDO guest house on August 24 for interrogation. Pithani was questioned for 3rd straight day on August 24.

Late-night post-mortem of Sushant Singh Rajput was conducted on Mumbai police order: Cooper hospital doctor tells CBI

 According to sources, after the CBI quizzed a team of five doctors who performed his post-mortem at Cooper Hospital, some startling revelations have been made. 
Zee News

Doctors face abuse post Sushant's demise

 Sushant Singh Rajput’s passed away on June 14 and his post-mortem was performed at a city hospital, whose doctors are now facing abuse. According to Mumbai...
IndiaTimes


