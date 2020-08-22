CBI to quiz Cooper hospital doctors over Sushant Singh Rajput's post mortem report, prepare crucial list of questions
Saturday, 22 August 2020 () The Crime Branch of Investigation (CBI) has begun the investigation in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death case. Today, the officials are expected to quiz the doctors at Cooper Hospital where late actor's post mortem was conducted.
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team carried out probe at Waterstone Hotel in Sushant Singh Rajput death case on August 24. Actor's friend Siddharth Pithani arrived at DRDO guest house on August 24 for interrogation. Pithani was questioned for 3rd straight day on August 24.
Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, is touched by the support of fans and well-wishers received after her brother's death. She said the virtual prayer meet held for him was attended by..