SSR case: CBI team reaches Cooper Hospital

IndiaTimes Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Sushant Singh Rajput mysterious death case has become the talk of the nation as new claims have been cropping up every day. The CBI team was recently snapped at the Cooper Hospital, where the autopsy of the late actor was done. The autopsy report has raised a lot of questions as it was reported to be done in a hurry due as the Mumbai Police had asked them to do so.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Sushant death: CBI continues questioning Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh

Sushant death: CBI continues questioning Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh 02:16

 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continued questioning Siddharth Pithani and Neeraj Singh in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. CBI has been recording statements in DRDO guest house at Santacruz (East). Siddharth Pithani is the housemate while Neeraj Singh is the cook of late actor. Pithani...

Swamy questions Rhea's presence in hospital

 A team from the Central Bureau of Investigation has already arrived in Mumbai and taken charge of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
