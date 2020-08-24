SSR case: CBI team reaches Cooper Hospital

Monday, 24 August 2020 () Sushant Singh Rajput mysterious death case has become the talk of the nation as new claims have been cropping up every day. The CBI team was recently snapped at the Cooper Hospital, where the autopsy of the late actor was done. The autopsy report has raised a lot of questions as it was reported to be done in a hurry due as the Mumbai Police had asked them to do so.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continued questioning Siddharth Pithani and Neeraj Singh in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. CBI has been recording statements in DRDO guest house at Santacruz (East). Siddharth Pithani is the housemate while Neeraj Singh is the cook of late actor. Pithani...
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team carried out probe at Waterstone Hotel in Sushant Singh Rajput death case on August 24. Actor's friend Siddharth Pithani arrived at DRDO guest house on August..