cortney 👽 RT @franklinleonard: Let Kate McKinnon play Joe Exotic too, you cowards. https://t.co/nOENIGEiML 11 seconds ago Baby Ma RT @DiscussingFilm: Kate McKinnon will star as Carole Baskin in a ‘JOE EXOTIC’ series at NBC, Peacock and USA Network. (Source: https://t… 4 minutes ago John Olsen RT @News3LV: The saga of Joe Exotic is getting another Hollywood chapter, with Kate McKinnon starring as his rival in a limited TV series.… 6 minutes ago KSNV News 3 The saga of Joe Exotic is getting another Hollywood chapter, with Kate McKinnon starring as his rival in a limited… https://t.co/6JWlDajV7I 8 minutes ago KABB FOX 29 Kate McKinnon's 'Joe Exotic' series ordered by NBCUniversal https://t.co/6J5hJUvCfD 8 minutes ago CHROMATICA RT @PopCrave: A limited series about ‘Tiger King’s’ Joe Exotic is officially ordered to NBC. The drama is set to star Kate McKinnon as Car… 9 minutes ago Sean Aubrey RT @RottenTomatoes: The 'Joe Exotic' series featuring Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin has been picked up by NBCUniversal Television. Based… 9 minutes ago AfricanBattleRoach🦗 RT @IGN: Kate McKinnon's Joe Exotic show has been ordered to series by NBCUniversal. https://t.co/RtNX5mBK09 https://t.co/y25TMDhgkK 14 minutes ago