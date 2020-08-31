|
The Latest: Britain traces cases linked to Greek flight
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
LONDON — British authorities say 16 coronavirus cases have been linked to a flight that brought U.K. tourists back from Greece, and everyone aboard has been told to isolate themselves for two weeks.
Public Health Wales says it is contacting almost 200 people who were aboard the Tui flight from the Greek island of Zante to Cardiff, Wales, on Tuesday.
Gwen Lowe of Public Health Wales says 30 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the last week among people who returned from Zante on several flights. She says the number is expected to rise.
The U.K. requires people arriving from overseas to quarantine for two weeks, unless they are coming from one of more than 70 countries and territories considered at low risk from the coronavirus. Greece is on the exemption list.
TIRANA, Albania — In a test before the start of the school year, a few thousand Albanian elementary school students have started lesson following strict personal hygiene and environmental rules.
The Education Ministry said 4,500 students resumed lessons Monday while social distancing, wearing masks and having temperatures checked.
The move is...
