The Latest: Britain traces cases linked to Greek flight Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )





Public Health Wales says it is contacting almost 200 people who were aboard the Tui flight from the Greek island of Zante to Cardiff, Wales, on Tuesday.



Gwen Lowe of Public Health Wales says 30 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the last week among people who returned from Zante on several flights. She says the number is expected to rise.



The U.K. requires people arriving from overseas to quarantine for two weeks, unless they are coming from one of more than 70 countries and territories considered at low risk from the coronavirus. Greece is on the exemption list.



___



HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK



— New Zealand lifts virus lockdown in nation's largest city



— In China’s Xinjiang, forced medication accompanies lockdown



— Survey: China manufacturing logs feeble growth in August



— Arizona reports 374 new coronavirus cases, 23 more deaths



___



Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak



___



HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:



TIRANA, Albania — In a test before the start of the school year, a few thousand Albanian elementary school students have started lesson following strict personal hygiene and environmental rules.



The Education Ministry said 4,500 students resumed lessons Monday while social distancing, wearing masks and having temperatures checked.



The move is... LONDON — British authorities say 16 coronavirus cases have been linked to a flight that brought U.K. tourists back from Greece, and everyone aboard has been told to isolate themselves for two weeks.Public Health Wales says it is contacting almost 200 people who were aboard the Tui flight from the Greek island of Zante to Cardiff, Wales, on Tuesday.Gwen Lowe of Public Health Wales says 30 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the last week among people who returned from Zante on several flights. She says the number is expected to rise.The U.K. requires people arriving from overseas to quarantine for two weeks, unless they are coming from one of more than 70 countries and territories considered at low risk from the coronavirus. Greece is on the exemption list.___HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK— New Zealand lifts virus lockdown in nation's largest city— In China’s Xinjiang, forced medication accompanies lockdown— Survey: China manufacturing logs feeble growth in August— Arizona reports 374 new coronavirus cases, 23 more deaths___Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak___HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:TIRANA, Albania — In a test before the start of the school year, a few thousand Albanian elementary school students have started lesson following strict personal hygiene and environmental rules.The Education Ministry said 4,500 students resumed lessons Monday while social distancing, wearing masks and having temperatures checked.The move is... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Stigmabase | ORG Fighting Stigma : The Latest: Britain traces cases linked to Greek flight: Education and health authorities have p… https://t.co/L4U1T3mAQx 1 hour ago TRT World Russia's Covid-19 case tally nears one million mark. Other key updates: 🇬🇧 Britain traces cases back to Greek flig… https://t.co/rGHDNPpLxh 1 hour ago PulpNews Crime The Latest: #Britain traces cases linked to Greek flight - Aug 31 @ 7:41 AM ET https://t.co/qCpfbSOqc5 1 hour ago Greece Outside In The Latest: Britain traces cases linked to Greek flight https://t.co/K9zvnlchpF #Greece #news 2 hours ago Talk 1370 UPDATE: The Latest: Britain traces cases linked to Greek flight https://t.co/cTv6AFaenY 2 hours ago

