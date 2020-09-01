R&B singer Akon moves ahead to build Akon City in Senegal
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 () American R&B singer Akon is moving ahead with plans to create a futuristic pan-African city, announcing Monday that construction will begin next year on the $6 billion project despite global tourism's uncertain future.
Akon holds a press conference in Senegal to discuss his $6 billion project to construct "Akon City", a utopian city inspired by the fictional country of Wakanda in the 2018 blockbuster film "Black Panther".