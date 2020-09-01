R&B singer Akon moves ahead to build Akon City in Senegal

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources American Singer Akon Looking to Break Ground on $6 billion Futuristic City Project in Senegal American singer Akon moving ahead with plans to build futuristic city in his ancestral home of Senegal

VOA News 12 hours ago



ShowBiz Minute: Jeremy, Akon, Nash 20 new sexual assault counts for adult film star Ron Jeremy; R&B singer Akon moves ahead with $6 billion 'Akon City' in Senegal; Niecy Nash surprises with...

USATODAY.com 11 hours ago



American singer Akon moves ahead with $6-billion 'Akon City' in Senegal American R&B singer Akon is moving ahead with plans to create a futuristic pan-African city, announcing Monday that construction will begin next year on the...

CTV News 23 hours ago





Tweets about this