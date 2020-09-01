Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ShowBiz Minute: Jeremy, Akon, Nash

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
20 new sexual assault counts for adult film star Ron Jeremy; R&B singer Akon moves ahead with $6 billion 'Akon City' in Senegal; Niecy Nash surprises with wedding to singer Jessica Betts. (Sept. 1)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Akon Akon Senegalese-American singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist from New Jersey


Ron Jeremy Ron Jeremy American pornographic actor and filmmaker

20 new sexual assault counts filed against Ron Jeremy

 Adult film star Ron Jeremy was charged Monday with 20 new counts of rape or sexual assault involving 12 women and a teenage girl, authorities said.The charges..
New Zealand Herald

Ron Jeremy Is Charged With Sexually Assaulting 13 More Women

 The new charges brought by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office against the pornographic film star bring the total number of alleged victims to..
NYTimes.com

Rhythm and blues Music genre that originated in African American communities in the 1940s

Mariah Carey Says Ellen DeGeneres Made Her 'Extremely Uncomfortable' In Interview [Video]

Mariah Carey Says Ellen DeGeneres Made Her 'Extremely Uncomfortable' In Interview

Mariah Carey won’t be joining the long list of celebrities defending Ellen DeGeneres. Huffpost reports that the R&B icon recently reflected on her own brush with DeGeneres years ago. The host essentially "manipulated Carey into revealing she was pregnant" amid rumors she was expecting. Carey reflected on the 2008 interview in an expansive Vulture profile published on Monday. Carey said that she was “extremely uncomfortable” with the exchange at the time.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

The Weeknd Demands Justice for Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake at MTV VMAs

 The Weeknd hit the stage multiple times at the MTV VMAs, but his message remained the same ... demanding justice for Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor. The singer..
TMZ.com

R. Kelly was 'attacked in jail', says his lawyer

 The R&B singer was said to be sitting on his bed when a fellow inmate assaulted him.
BBC News
R. Kelly Is Beaten Up In His Cell [Video]

R. Kelly Is Beaten Up In His Cell

R&B singer R. Kelly was beaten up in his jail cell by a fellow inmate. According to Newser, the inmate blamed Kelly for ongoing protests taking place outside the prison. The Federal Bureaus of Prisons declined to comment on the extent or severity of injuries suffered by Kelly. A lawyer for Kelly said he'd been told there was an attack but received no word on the singer's condition. Kelly is being held on charges of racketeering, sexual exploitation of children, and child pornography.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Niecy Nash Niecy Nash American actress

Surprise! Niecy Nash reveals wedding to singer Jessica Betts and shares photo with fans

 Niecy Nash and singer Jessica Betts have a surprise announcement: They're married! Check out this adorable picture from their wedding.
USATODAY.com
In A Self-Described 'Plot Twist,' Niecy Nash Marries Musician Jessica Betts [Video]

In A Self-Described 'Plot Twist,' Niecy Nash Marries Musician Jessica Betts

Actor and comedian Niecy Nash announced on Monday that she was newly married to singer and songwriter Jessica Betts. Previously, Nash had been married for 13 years to ordained minister Don Nash, whom she divorced in June 2007. According to HuffPost, the pair shares three children: Dominic, Donielle and Dia. Nash later married Jay Tucker in May 2011 and announced their divorce in October 2019. Their divorce was finalized in March 2020.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

Niecy Nash Marries Singer Jessica Betts

 Niecy Nash is trying her hand at marriage again ... and this time it's with a woman. The "Claws" star recently tied the knot with singer Jessica Betts and Niecy..
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

ShowBiz Minute: Jeremy, Akon, Nash

 20 new sexual assault counts for adult film star Ron Jeremy; R&B singer Akon moves ahead with $6 billion 'Akon City' in Senegal; Niecy Nash surprises with...
USATODAY.com

Surprise! Niecy Nash reveals wedding to singer Jessica Betts and shares photo with fans

 Niecy Nash and singer Jessica Betts have a surprise announcement: They're married! Check out this adorable picture from their wedding.
USATODAY.com

Niecy Nash Reveals Surprise Marriage to Jessica Betts Less Than a Year After Jay Tucker Divorce

 Niecy Nash just got hitched! On Monday, Aug. 31, the celeb surprised her followers when she shared a photo from her nuptials to girlfriend Jessica Betts. She...
E! Online


Tweets about this