ShowBiz Minute: Jeremy, Akon, Nash
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
20 new sexual assault counts for adult film star Ron Jeremy; R&B singer Akon moves ahead with $6 billion 'Akon City' in Senegal; Niecy Nash surprises with wedding to singer Jessica Betts. (Sept. 1)
20 new sexual assault counts filed against Ron JeremyAdult film star Ron Jeremy was charged Monday with 20 new counts of rape or sexual assault involving 12 women and a teenage girl, authorities said.The charges..
New Zealand Herald
Ron Jeremy Is Charged With Sexually Assaulting 13 More WomenThe new charges brought by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office against the pornographic film star bring the total number of alleged victims to..
NYTimes.com
Mariah Carey Says Ellen DeGeneres Made Her 'Extremely Uncomfortable' In Interview
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
The Weeknd Demands Justice for Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake at MTV VMAsThe Weeknd hit the stage multiple times at the MTV VMAs, but his message remained the same ... demanding justice for Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor. The singer..
TMZ.com
R. Kelly was 'attacked in jail', says his lawyerThe R&B singer was said to be sitting on his bed when a fellow inmate assaulted him.
BBC News
R. Kelly Is Beaten Up In His Cell
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Surprise! Niecy Nash reveals wedding to singer Jessica Betts and shares photo with fansNiecy Nash and singer Jessica Betts have a surprise announcement: They're married! Check out this adorable picture from their wedding.
USATODAY.com
In A Self-Described 'Plot Twist,' Niecy Nash Marries Musician Jessica Betts
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40Published
Niecy Nash Marries Singer Jessica BettsNiecy Nash is trying her hand at marriage again ... and this time it's with a woman. The "Claws" star recently tied the knot with singer Jessica Betts and Niecy..
TMZ.com
