Sushant Singh Rajput drug case: NCB to issue summons to Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, others named by Rhea Chakraborty

Zee News Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
It is learnt that central probe agency may issue summons to  Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, designer Simone Khambatta, Sushant's friend and former manager Rohini Iyer and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra named by Rhea for taking drugs in Bollywood parties.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea rejected by special court

Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea rejected by special court 01:21

 Bail pleas of Showik Chakraborty, Rhea Chakraborty have been rejected by Mumbai's special court on Sep 11. bail pleas of others arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) including Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda were also rejected. They were arrested in connection with...

