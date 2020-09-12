Sushant Singh Rajput drug case: NCB to issue summons to Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, others named by Rhea Chakraborty
Saturday, 12 September 2020 () It is learnt that central probe agency may issue summons to Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, designer Simone Khambatta, Sushant's friend and former manager Rohini Iyer and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra named by Rhea for taking drugs in Bollywood parties.
Bail pleas of Showik Chakraborty, Rhea Chakraborty have been rejected by Mumbai's special court on Sep 11. bail pleas of others arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) including Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda were also rejected. They were arrested in connection with...
