Under lockdown, Israel faces bitter start of Jewish New Year

SeattlePI.com Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
JERUSALEM (AP) — Eating apples dipped in honey on Rosh Hashana is a Jewish tradition to symbolize a sweet start of the New Year. But in Israel, bitterness prevails on the eve of the holiday as the country faces a second nationwide lockdown to stem a raging coronavirus outbreak.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has imposed a three-week lockdown, beginning on Friday afternoon — just hours before Rosh Hashana starts. Israel's first lockdown, in March and April, put a damper on Passover, the Jewish spring holiday marking the deliverance of the ancient Hebrews from slavery in Egypt.

Now, the Jewish High Holidays look to be similarly subdued.

Israel has seen new daily cases of COVID-19 skyrocket in recent weeks, climbing to more than 5,000 on Wednesday — one of the highest per capita infection rates in the world. Since the pandemic began this year, it has recorded more than 169,000 cases, including 1,163 deaths, as of Wednesday, according to Health Ministry figures.

Religious and secular Israelis alike mark Rosh Hashana with festive holiday feasts with family and friends. They pack synagogues, often spending hours in prayer, especially during the fast of Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, which falls later this month.

But this year, traditional family gatherings will be muted, synagogue prayers will be limited to small groups and travel restrictions will leave many roads deserted. Some of the liberal streams of Judaism, particularly in the United States, are turning to technology to help connect people.

In Israel, movement during the lockdown will be restricted to within 500 meters (yards) of one’s home. Gatherings are limited to 10 people indoors, and 20 outside, restricting the number of faithful who can attend synagogue services. Bars, restaurants, and cultural venues will be shut, but...
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: South Florida Jewish Organizations Helping Residents Who Can't Attend Rosh Hashanah Services

South Florida Jewish Organizations Helping Residents Who Can't Attend Rosh Hashanah Services 01:56

 CBS4's Dave Warren reports on how they are going the extra mile for the Jewish New Year.

Related news from verified sources

Under lockdown, Israel faces bitter start of Jewish New Year

 A raging coronavirus outbreak is casting a shadow over the usually festive Jewish New Year as Israel faces a second nationwide lockdown to stem a runaway...
Newsday

Israelis angered by virus lockdown: "They are punishing us"

 The shutdown will be implemented hours before the start of the Jewish New Year and the High Holidays.
CBS News Also reported by •WorldNews

Covid 19 coronavirus: Israel locks down on the eve of Jewish New Year as cases surge

Covid 19 coronavirus: Israel locks down on the eve of Jewish New Year as cases surge Israel will reinstate a strict new countrywide lockdown this week amid a stubborn surge in coronavirus cases.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made the...
New Zealand Herald


