AP Exclusive: Pandemic shrinking Europe's monitor of US vote
Friday, 18 September 2020 () The coronavirus pandemic has led Europe's largest security organization to drastically scale back plans to send as many as 500 observers to the U.S. to monitor the Nov. 3 presidential election
CNN reports fresh outbreaks of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 are sweeping across Europe as they have in Asia. Amid renewed lockdown measures, the virus is sending a clear message: no country is safe..
City centre shops and malls may have lost their appeal during the COVID-19 pandemic, but as lockdowns ease across Europe many stores in and around residential areas stand to benefit as consumers remain..
