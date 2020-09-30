The Latest: Romania posts highest daily coronavirus cases Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )





The daily number of confirmed infections has hit 2,158 on Wednesday, taking the confirmed total to more than 127,500.



Romania, a country of 19 million, has confirmed more than 4,800 virus-related deaths.



___



HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK



— At virus milestone, Italian priest reflects on loss, lessons



— Israel approves law to curb protests during virus lockdown



— Planned surgeries suspended at hospital in Wales following virus outbreak



— U.S.



— Madrid, where a second coronavirus wave is expanding the fastest in all of Europe, is edging closer to stricter curbs on movement and social gatherings



— German leader Angela Merkel warns public not to ease up on anti-virus measures, says “we have a difficult time ahead of us in autumn and winter.”



___



Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak



___



HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:



BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Slovakia’s government is declaring a state of emergency in the country after facing a recent record surge of coronavirus infections.



