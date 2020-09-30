Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008

The Latest: Romania posts highest daily coronavirus cases

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
BUCHAREST, Romania -- Romania has recorded the highest daily number of new coronavirus cases since the pandemic took hold in the country in late February.

The daily number of confirmed infections has hit 2,158 on Wednesday, taking the confirmed total to more than 127,500.

Romania, a country of 19 million, has confirmed more than 4,800 virus-related deaths.

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

— At virus milestone, Italian priest reflects on loss, lessons

— Israel approves law to curb protests during virus lockdown

— Planned surgeries suspended at hospital in Wales following virus outbreak

— U.S. restaurants are facing the new challenge of chilly weather amid a pandemic that’s expected to claim even more lives. New York reopens indoor dining, restricting capacity to 25%.

— Madrid, where a second coronavirus wave is expanding the fastest in all of Europe, is edging closer to stricter curbs on movement and social gatherings

— German leader Angela Merkel warns public not to ease up on anti-virus measures, says “we have a difficult time ahead of us in autumn and winter.”

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Slovakia’s government is declaring a state of emergency in the country after facing a recent record surge of coronavirus infections.

Prime Minister Igor Matovic says the state of emergency that gives his government extraordinary powers to curb the spike will be effective for 45 days,...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Coronavirus in numbers: Global deaths approach one million

Coronavirus in numbers: Global deaths approach one million 00:34

 The UK has reported 4,044 new coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, the global deathtoll from the virus approaches one million.

