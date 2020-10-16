The Latest: Johnson warns of virus measures for Manchester Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has threatened to force Greater Manchester into the most severe level of coronavirus restrictions.



Local officials have refused to accept the government’s financial package to implement measures targeted at areas with the highest infection rates.



Johnson says action is needed as hospitalization are rapidly rising. He appealed to leaders to reconsider and engage constructively with the government, adding pressure on Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.



“I cannot stress enough: Time is of the essence. Each day that passes before action is taken means more people will go to hospital, more people will end up in intensive care and tragically more people will die,″ Johnson said during a news conference in London. “Of course, if agreement cannot be reached, I will need to intervene in order to protect Manchester’s hospitals and save the lives of Manchester’s residents. But our efforts would be so much more effective if we work together.”



