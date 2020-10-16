Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Latest: Johnson warns of virus measures for Manchester

SeattlePI.com Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has threatened to force Greater Manchester into the most severe level of coronavirus restrictions.

Local officials have refused to accept the government’s financial package to implement measures targeted at areas with the highest infection rates.

Johnson says action is needed as hospitalization are rapidly rising. He appealed to leaders to reconsider and engage constructively with the government, adding pressure on Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

“I cannot stress enough: Time is of the essence. Each day that passes before action is taken means more people will go to hospital, more people will end up in intensive care and tragically more people will die,″ Johnson said during a news conference in London. “Of course, if agreement cannot be reached, I will need to intervene in order to protect Manchester’s hospitals and save the lives of Manchester’s residents. But our efforts would be so much more effective if we work together.”

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— U.S. testing 3 drugs to try to tamp down coronavirus

— France records 30,000 virus cases, highest single-day rise

— India reports 680 daily deaths, lowest in nearly three months

— Europe, U.S. reel as virus infections surge at record pace, prompt new restrictions

— White House puts political operatives at CDC to try to control virus information

— Thousands arrive in Hawaii on first day pre-travel testing allowing no quarantine

___

— Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

PM: I will intervene if agreement with Manchester leaders not reached [Video]

PM: I will intervene if agreement with Manchester leaders not reached

Boris Johnson has warned he will intervene and impose Tier 3 restrictions onGreater Manchester if an agreement cannot be struck, as he heaped pressure onmetro mayor Andy Burnham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:04Published
PM calls for action over rising virus cases in Manchester [Video]

PM calls for action over rising virus cases in Manchester

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he was concerned about the rise in Covid-19 cases in Greater Manchester and called for local leaders to act. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:18Published
Keir Starmer warns Johnson against not acting quickly enough to contain second wave [Video]

Keir Starmer warns Johnson against not acting quickly enough to contain second wave

Sir Keir Starmer has said the worst thing Boris Johnson can do would be to“not act quickly and decisively enough”. He added: “Finally I want to say thisto the Prime Minister. I know that there..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

PM warns he may 'need to intervene' on Manchester

 Boris Johnson says the virus spread is "grave" and he may "intervene" if new measures are not agreed.
BBC News

Boris Johnson announces three-tier virus lockdown system

 Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday there are more COVID-19 patients in hospital currently than there had been at its highest peak, as...
SBS


Tweets about this

biedexmarkets

Biedex Markets The Latest: Johnson warns of virus measures for Manchester#stockmarkets#2019-2020_coronavirus_pandemic… https://t.co/EAgLjuDSLn 1 day ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) The Latest: Johnson warns of virus measures for Manchester https://t.co/3vmPk4epor… https://t.co/msK4u9dTSS 1 day ago