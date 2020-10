naliaax RT @MrJamesLabu: France First Lady is afraid that Mariam will scare the students with her hijab France First Lady Mariam https://t.c… 1 second ago Sandy RT @ishaantharoor: I just voted for the first time in my life. I told the lady registering me that I had naturalized this year and hadn’t v… 2 seconds ago VOTE! RT @CNNPolitics: First lady Melania Trump posts a video that misleads on the President's LGBTQ policies https://t.co/7uC39vhKVc 44 seconds ago VekTor I am SHAKING with rage that this is happening to our First Lady, with less than 100 hours to go before the election… https://t.co/zuI4ewz0Vb 56 seconds ago ITZ_ GO _TYME @BrianClowdus @FLOTUS @realDonaldTrump That's not even Melania muchless the first lady! 2 minutes ago Geri Mattern RT @jbee_texasblue: @mkraju That’s Merry Fvcking Christmas according to First Lady Malaria. 3 minutes ago