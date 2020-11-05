Global  
 

BBC journalist under investigation over 'unethical' Princess Diana interview

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
The explosive BBC interview leading to Diana's tragic claim about her failed marriage "there were three of us in that marriage" is now being investigated by the broadcaster, according to Page Six.Journalist Martin Bashir's interview...
