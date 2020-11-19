Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince William issues rare statement addressing BBC's investigation of Princess Diana interview

USATODAY.com Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Prince William said he "tentatively" welcomes the BBC's new investigation into its controversial 1995 interview with his late mother, Princess Diana.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Nagrota encounter arms haul, BBC to probe Diana interview & more news | Oneindia News

Nagrota encounter arms haul, BBC to probe Diana interview & more news | Oneindia News 03:01

 Delhi High Court pulls up AAP govt over surge in Covid cases; 4 suspected JeM terrorists killed in Nagrota encounter, 'planned to disrupt DDC polls'; Shiv Sena leader asks Karachi sweet shop owner to change name, video viral; Pfizer vaccine delivery 'could start before Christmas'; BBC announces probe...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Prince William, Duke of Cambridge 20th and 21st-century member of the British royal family

Prince William 'tentatively welcomes' new inquiry into BBC's Diana interview

 The Duke of Cambridge says the investigation announced by the BBC is "a step in the right direction".
BBC News
Royal Family Honour War Dead at Cenotaph Ceremony [Video]

Royal Family Honour War Dead at Cenotaph Ceremony

The Royal Family have attended a service at the Cenotaph to commemorate the end of World War I in 1918 and all who have died in armed conflict since. Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne each laid a wreath at the war memorial while the Queen watched on with the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Cornwall on the balcony of the Foreign Office. #WeWillRememberThem #Queen #RoyalFamily Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:59Published
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Prince William reportedly battled Covid-19 in April [Video]

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Prince William reportedly battled Covid-19 in April

Prince William reportedly battled Covid-19 in April, it has been reported.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Diana, Princess of Wales Diana, Princess of Wales Princess of Wales

Princess Diana interview: BBC vows to 'get to truth' about Panorama interview

 The BBC is investigating allegations forged bank statements were used to get Diana to do the interview.
BBC News
Here's Why 'The Crown' Won't Include Charles and Diana's Wedding | THR News [Video]

Here's Why 'The Crown' Won't Include Charles and Diana's Wedding | THR News

Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin tell The Hollywood Reporter why the Netflix hit will not include Prince Charles and Princess Diana's 1981 wedding, which enraptured 750 million viewers around the world.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:16Published
The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O'Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana [Video]

The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O'Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana

Actors Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor spoke to Hindustan Times about playing Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the fourth season of Netflix's The Crown, what they discovered about their characters, and how they supported each other on set.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:21Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

William welcomes probe into Diana interview [Video]

William welcomes probe into Diana interview

The Duke of Cambridge has tentatively welcomed an investigation into the BBC’sPanorama interview with his mother, saying it “should help establish the truthbehind the actions” that led to the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
People Are Comparing Princess Diana and Meghan Markle After “The Crown” Season 4 [Video]

People Are Comparing Princess Diana and Meghan Markle After “The Crown” Season 4

Season 4 of the Netflix royal drama focuses on the late princess and her relationship with Prince Charles.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:53Published
Emma Corrin Says She Would ‘Leave’ If She Ran Into the Royals [Video]

Emma Corrin Says She Would ‘Leave’ If She Ran Into the Royals

Emma Corrin plays Princess Diana in the Netflix series ‘The Crown’, and she isnt’ sure she would want to run into the royals. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Prince William issues rare statement addressing BBC's investigation of Princess Diana interview

 Prince William said he "tentatively" welcomes the BBC's new investigation into its controversial 1995 interview with his late mother, Princess Diana.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •E! OnlineOK! MagazineCBC.caSky NewsNew Zealand HeraldThe AgeJust JaredDNA

Prince Charles told Diana he didn't love her on the eve of their wedding: report

 Prince Charles reportedly told Princess Diana that he did not love her on the night before they married, according to astrologer Penny Thornton in the new ITV...
FOXNews.com

Princess Diana interview: Designer Matt Wiessler 'angry' at BBC treatment

 A graphic designer says he was made a "scapegoat" by the BBC after Diana's 1995 Panorama interview.
BBC News