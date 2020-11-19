Prince William issues rare statement addressing BBC's investigation of Princess Diana interview
Prince William said he "tentatively" welcomes the BBC's new investigation into its controversial 1995 interview with his late mother, Princess Diana.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Diana, Princess of Wales
