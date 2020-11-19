Prince William Releases Rare Statement on His Mom Princess Diana's Infamous Martin Bashir Interview
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () Prince William has released a very rare statement about his mother Princess Diana and the controversy surrounding her 1995 interview with Martin Bashir on his show at the time, Panorama. It has been alleged that Bashir created fake bank account documents to try and convince the Princess’ brother to give him an interview with her. [...]
The Duke of Cambridge has tentatively welcomed an investigation into the BBC’sPanorama interview with his mother, saying it “should help establish the truthbehind the actions” that led to the programme.