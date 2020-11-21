A Prince Harry Source Is Blasting the Latest Reports About Him & Prince William
A source close to Prince Harry is speaking out in response to criticism over his silence on the controversy surrounding his late mom Princess Diana‘s Panorama interview from 25 years ago. A new inquiry was launched to investigate the circumstances that led to Diana‘s interview with BBC journalist Martin Bashir. The news network has hired [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources