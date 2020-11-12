Global  
 

BBC journalist Martin Bashir will 'never work again' after inquiry into Diana interview

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
BBC journalist Martin Bashir will 'never work again' after inquiry into Diana interviewMartin Bashir is unlikely to work for the BBC again, as the furore surrounding his Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, threatens to destroy his career.The 1995 interview catapulted Bashir to worldwide fame, securing...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: BBC chief: We are taking Diana Panorama interview allegations ‘very seriously’

BBC chief: We are taking Diana Panorama interview allegations ‘very seriously’ 01:02

 The BBC is taking the allegations surrounding Panorama’s interview with Diana,Princess of Wales, in 1995 “very seriously”, its director-general Tim Daviehas said.

