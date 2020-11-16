Global  
 

Passenger plane hits bear on runway in Alaskan airport

New Zealand Herald Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Passenger plane hits bear on runway in Alaskan airportAn Alaska Airlines plane has reported hitting a family of brown bears on the runway of Yakutat on Saturday, in a potentially dangerous incident. An animal was killed and damage was done to the jet plane. No person involved was hurt,...
