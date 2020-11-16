Passenger plane hits bear on runway in Alaskan airport
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
An Alaska Airlines plane has reported hitting a family of brown bears on the runway of Yakutat on Saturday, in a potentially dangerous incident. An animal was killed and damage was done to the jet plane. No person involved was hurt,...
An Alaska Airlines plane has reported hitting a family of brown bears on the runway of Yakutat on Saturday, in a potentially dangerous incident. An animal was killed and damage was done to the jet plane. No person involved was hurt,...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources