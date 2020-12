You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ira Khan is happy to be back home



Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on friday treated her fans with a selfie. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:51 Published 1 week ago Aamir Khan watches 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' with daughter Ira in theatre



Bollywood actor Aamir Khan along with his daughter Ira Khan stepped out to watch recently released film 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' on Tuesday. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:05 Published 3 weeks ago From Aamir Khan to Nushrratt, check out who all glittered at streets of Mumbai



Superstar Aamir Khan was clicked with his daughter Ira Khan at Juhu PVR. Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha snapped in Andheri. With girl-next-door look, Nushrratt looked beautiful while posing for the camera... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:50 Published 3 weeks ago