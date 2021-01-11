Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return to the UK for Queen's birthday celebrations

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return to the UK for Queen's birthday celebrations

New Zealand Herald

Published

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to reunite with the royal family later this year.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly set to return to the UK in June to attend the Trooping of the Colour, which is held in honour of the...

Full Article