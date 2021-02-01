Legendary singer Tony Bennett reveals Alzheimer's diagnosis
Published
NEW YORK: American crooner Tony Bennett has revealed he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016 but kept his condition quiet as he continued to work and tour.Full Article
Published
NEW YORK: American crooner Tony Bennett has revealed he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016 but kept his condition quiet as he continued to work and tour.Full Article
The family of Tony Bennett has revealed the legendary singer has Alzheimer's Disease.
Tony Bennett has Alzheimer's disease. The legendary singer's family confirmed the news in a new profile for AARP Magazine, saying..