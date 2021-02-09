A group of young poets were left awe-struck when none other than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex popped up in their online poetry class over the weekend.Prince Harry and Meghan were surprise guests of honour for a Black History Month...Full Article
Harry and Meghan surprise poetry students with Zoom appearance
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan surprise poetry students during Zoom meeting
Cover Video STUDIO
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised a virtual Get Lit poetry class over the weekend by dropping in unannounced to chat to..