Daniela Elser: Prince Harry 'sidelined' by Meghan Markle for Oprah interview

Daniela Elser: Prince Harry 'sidelined' by Meghan Markle for Oprah interview

New Zealand Herald

Published

OPINION: For a long time, Prince Harry had a type. Or scratch that, a few types. There were the bouncy, charismatic blondes who he tended to date longer-term (Chelsea Davy and Cressida Bonas); there were the lesser-known upper crust...

Full Article