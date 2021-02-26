The BBC will not air Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, it's been revealed.The 90-minute interview was recorded last week and sources have suggested the couple spoke "very candidly" about their...Full Article
Prince Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey won't air on BBC
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
ITV likely to broadcast Sussex interview
Bang Media International Limited
ITV are expected to broadcast Oprah Winfrey's highly-anticipated interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
You might like
More coverage
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Plan to Address “Tension” With Royal Family in Oprah Winfrey Tell-All
Upworthy
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will speak about their estrangement from the royal family during their March 7 interview with..
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Plan to Address "Tension" With Royal Family in Oprah Winfrey Tell-All
E! Online
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview Sparks U.K. Bidding War (EXCLUSIVE)
Upworthy
-
Queen Elizabeth to address UK hours before Meghan Markle's sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey
DNA
-
Is Queen Elizabeth Attempting to Overshadow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview?
Upworthy