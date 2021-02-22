'Allen vs. Farrow' and Woody Allen's celebrity privilege
Published
The HBO documentary looks into the sexual assault accusations made by Dylan Farrow against her father, Woody Allen, who has now reacted to the miniseries.Full Article
Published
The HBO documentary looks into the sexual assault accusations made by Dylan Farrow against her father, Woody Allen, who has now reacted to the miniseries.Full Article
HBO is set to launch a documentary series about Woody Allen and Mia Farrow, which will explore the allegations of sexual abuse..
For the new HBO documentary Allen v. Farrow, filmmakers spent three years examining records and interviewing people close to Mia..