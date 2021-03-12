Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview: Royal experts poke holes in duchess' explosive claims

Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview: Royal experts poke holes in duchess' explosive claims

New Zealand Herald

Published

Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey aired earlier this week, royal commentators and some members of Meghan's own family have rushed to push back against the claims.The latest of the allegations...

Full Article