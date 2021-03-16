Meghan Markle has proof of 'everything' she said in Oprah interview, says Gayle King

Meghan Markle has proof of 'everything' she said in Oprah interview, says Gayle King

New Zealand Herald

Published

Gayle King has declared her support for Meghan Markle after her revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey.King, CBS This Morning co-host and close friend of Meghan's, told CBS on Tuesday that "Meghan has documents to back up everything...

Full Article