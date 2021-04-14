The Queen has been forced to step in and mediate a family squabble over who wears what to Prince Philip's funeral. With one close member of the royal family no longer officially part of the British military (ahem, Harry), and another...Full Article
Queen declares that no one will wear military uniform for Prince Philip's funeral
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
