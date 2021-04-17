Prince Charles was visibly overcome with grief as he joined the solemn procession behind his father's coffin early today (NZ time).A tear rolled down the face of the 72-year-old as he led senior family members behind the Land Rover...Full Article
Prince Philip's funeral: Prince Charles sheds tear as he farewells father
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Prince of Wales arrives in Windsor ahead of father's funeral
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The Prince of Wales has arrived in Windsor ahead of the funeral of his father, the Duke of Edinburgh.Prince Charles was seen..
Tributes to Prince Philip: Funeral will be held April 17
Al Jazeera STUDIO
Prince Philip: The medals Prince Charles is wearing at the funeral
Cornish Guardian
You might like
More coverage
Charles pays tribute to ‘dear Papa’ as funeral details announced
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The Prince of Wales has paid a moving tribute to his “dear Papa” – highlighting his “remarkable, devoted service to the..
Prince Harry in touch with senior royals about returning for Prince Philip’s funeral
Bang Media International Limited